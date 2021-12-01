Dhvani Bhanushali's song 'Mera Yaar' featuring Aditya Seal out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Dhvani Bhanushali's latest song 'Mera Yaar', which marks the pop singer's debut as composer and lyricist, has finally been unveiled on Wednesday.

Along with Dhvani, the song is also sung by Ash King and the music video of the track features actor Aditya Seal.

From an underwater sequence that sees Aditya and Dhvani floating in love to a breathtaking fire sequence, the catchy, foot-tapping number also has magnanimous visualisation, directed by Piyush-Shazia.



Speaking about debuting as a composer and lyricist with 'Mera Yaar', singer Dhvani said, "'Mera Yaar' is a song that will remain the closest to my heart. Not only have I donned four different looks in this fabulous video, but this is the first time I am releasing my own composition. It was a while ago I started working on the song but it was my father who encouraged me to go ahead and complete the song and I am super excited to finally release it."

About the video, she added, "Piyush and Shazia both are young and super talented duo and what a concept they have given for the song. They have done an amazing job in translating my thoughts into the video. The whole shooting experience from underwater to fire sequences, and with Aditya and I coming together for the first time, there are so many firsts with 'Mera Yaar', making this even more special for all of us."

Aditya Seal revealed that they shot the song in just two days.

"'Mera Yaar' is one super cool track. We shot this over a span of two days, in which we managed an underwater and a fire sequence, in addition to some unique dance shots as well. I think Dhvani is one of the most talented young singers that we have, and with this song, she pushes the envelope further as she debuts as the composer as well. I am excited to see how the audiences react to the video as we had a total blast filming for the same," he said.

Presented by Vinod Bhanushali, 'Mera Yaar' is produced by Abhijit Vaghani and the lyrics are penned by Dhvani Bhanushali and Shloke Lal. (ANI)

