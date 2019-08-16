Did Justin Timberlake and Lizzo hint at a collaboration?

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It seems like Justin Timberlake and Lizzo are getting into a collaboration.

Timberlake, on Thursday, surprised his fans with a behind-the-scenes clip of him with Lizzo in a studio. The clip shared by the singer on Twitter seems like an upcoming joint track of the two.

"... @Lizzo flames, brb," Timberlake captioned the clip, which features him dancing while Lizzo is seen excitedly waving her arms up and down to the lyrics "Get back, get back" of the bouncy song.

However, Timberlake wishes to keep his fans guessing as he didn't shed any light on the release or title of the possible collab.



It has been a big year for the 'Truth Hurts' singer as she dropped her latest album 'Cuz I Love You' earlier in April.

Lizzo is also all prepped up to rock the stage of the 2019 MTV VMAs, which will be held in New Jersey and air on August 26.

Timberlake has also been on a roll this year as he became the second recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 'Contemporary Icon' award. The first one to receive the award was pop icon Lady Gaga in 2015.

He, along with Missy Elliot, also earned an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music in May. (ANI)