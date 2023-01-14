Did Kanye West get married again? Find out

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Less than two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, American rapper and record producer Kanye West reportedly has secretly married Bianca Censori, the mystery blonde he has been hanging out with.

According to TMZ, a USA-based tabloid news website, Kanye and Bianca got hitched in a private ceremony. The news website also divulged that Bianca, who worked as an architectural designer at Kanye's fashion brand Yeezy for several years, hails from Australia.

As per reports, she's been a brunette until switching things up to the short blonde that she now is.



TMZ sources suggest that the duo had some sort of wedding ceremony; however, it doesn't appear they've filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

This week when Kanye and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills, the 'Homecoming' rapper was wearing a wedding ring, as per TMZ.

Meanwhile, Kanye's ex-wife Kim filed to end her six years of marriage with him in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March.

The former celebrity couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North in 2013. In 2014, they tied the knot.

Their divorce was completely settled back in November 2022. The duo got joint custody of their four kids. (ANI)

