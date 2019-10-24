Selena Gomez (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Selena Gomez (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Did Selena Gomez address Hailey Baldwin's supposed dig after her new track?

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:44 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Selena Gomez who dropped her second track 'Look at Her Now' on Wednesday, seemingly addressed the supposed criticism by her ex-boyfriendn Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin.
Selena shared the exciting news of her latest track on her Instagram while teasing the clip of her upbeat song.
"And here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you," she captioned her post. "Y'all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now," she wrote.
While seemingly referring to comments by Hailey, Gomez wrote, 'I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone," the singer said during her Instagram Live.
Adding, "Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."
The model, who recently wed pop-icon Justin Bieber, uploaded an Instagram story on Tuesday that showed her listening to the song, 'I'll Kill You' by Summer Walker after Gomez dropped her latest single 'Love You To Lose Me' which riled fans who questioned the model if it was a reply to the singer's new lyrics, which seemingly hint at her previous relationship with Justin Bieber.
Hitting back at the trolls, Baldwin commented, "Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response'. This is complete BS."
People magazine stated that the model had deleted the comment later. Because she shared this at the same time that Selena released her first hit track, many assumed Hailey was being petty. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:52 IST

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Current War' gets release date in India

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicolas Hoult and Tom Holland starrer 'The Current War' is set to release in India on November 1, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:46 IST

Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Jean Seberg in her latest flick

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Kristen Stewart, who is set to play the role of Jean Seberg in her upcoming film 'Seberg,' recently discuss the project ahead of its premiere at the London Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:37 IST

Blake Lively makes 'picky' wish for husband Ryan Reynolds' birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds who turned a year older on Wednesday, received a humorous wish from his wife, Blake Lively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:30 IST

Meghan Markle's awkward hug moment

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): It was a funny moment when the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened her arms to hug a charity organiser on stage during the One World Summit on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:14 IST

Gaga was 'humiliated, taunted, isolated' when young, reveals mother

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): While Lady Gaga surely rules hearts today, she had to go through a "difficult time" being "humiliated, isolated, taunted" when she was young.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:48 IST

Selena Gomez surprises fans with another track 'Look at Her Now'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Just a day after releasing 'Lose You to Love Me,' pop-singer Selena Gomez surprised fans with another song 'Look At Her Now.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:25 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is most humble, easy-going person, reveals...

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Despite being a name to reckon with in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is still grounded and has no "bossy vibes" for people around him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:13 IST

Emily Ratajkowski sued by photographer over Instagram photo

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): A Manhattan photographer has sued model and actress Emily Ratajkowski for posting a copyright protected photo on her Instagram story.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:03 IST

Salma Hayek's hilarious birthday wish for Ryan Reynolds is just adorable

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Actor Ryan Reynolds who ringed his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, received hilarious wishes from his friend and versatile actor Salma Hayek.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:37 IST

'Batman' star Ben Affleck opted for dating app to find love

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Academy Award winner Ben Affleck was looking for love on the celeb-friendly dating app Raya, but not anymore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:30 IST

Jennifer Aniston spills the beans on her diet; bats for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even at the age of 50, Jennifer Aniston attracts eyeballs wherever she goes. And crediting it to her healthy lifestyle won't be wrong as she believes in the power of "intermittent fasting"!

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:32 IST

Stop this non-sense: Hailey Baldwin after Selena fans question...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): After falling prey to Selena Gomez fans for sharing Summer Walker's 'I'll Kill you' on her Instagram story, model Hailey Baldwin responded by terming it "complete BS".

Read More
iocl