Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Did Taylor Swift hint about collaboration with Katy Perry and Selena Gomez?

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Prior to the release of 'Lover', her seventh studio album Taylor Swift posted cryptic messages on social media which left fans convinced that the track might include her longtime bestie Selena Gomez and former foe Katy Perry.
Swift shared a set of colourful friendship bracelets on social media on Monday, triggering speculation of a collaboration.
The speculations reached an all-time high when an alleged attendee of Swift's recent secret session (a private album listening party where fans were picked by the star herself) claimed that the trio of pop star's lent their vocals to a song about "female empowerment."
Some fans were quick to shove down such a rumour, while others had a completely different theory, which could be supported by Taylor's arm candy.
One of the bracelets reads "CAT," which somewhat hints about Taylor's upcoming role in the musical. But as one fan theorized, it could be a reference to Katy's fanbase, who call themselves "KatyCats."
Selena comes into play with Taylor's second bracelet which read "FEARLESS", which the fan pointed out is a word featured predominantly on Selena's Instagram bio.
It's highly unlikely that the 29-year-old singer will confirm or deny the rumours prior to Lover's release on Aug. 23. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:23 IST

Saoirse Kennedy receives emotional funeral service from Robert F. Kennedy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was buried in Massachusetts following an emotional funeral service with a eulogy from her uncle.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:19 IST

Miranda Lambert claps back at fan who said her marriage 'won't last'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American country musician Miranda Lambert retorted at a fan who commented on a recent post that her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin "won't last."

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:10 IST

Ariana Grande is dating Mikey Foster

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Ariana Grande who recently released her latest track 'Boyfriend' with music group Social House has found her partner in one of its members.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:02 IST

Filming begins for Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty's film 'RX100'

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Filming of the Hindi adaption of Telegu film 'RX100' starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty who is making his debut, is set to begin on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:37 IST

Katy Perry with 'Dark Horse' collaborators slam copyright...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Days after a California jury announced that Katy Perry's 2013 song 'Dark Horse' is a copyright infringement, the singer and the song collaborators raised their voices against the decision.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:28 IST

Meghan McCain faces backlash over addressing Mindy Kaling in a tweet

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American author Meghan McCain recently made a strange move by tagging actor Mindy Kaling on Twitter while condemning producer David Stassen, who seemingly mocked the author's upcoming audiobook in a now-deleted tweet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:04 IST

Gigi Hadid, Tyler Cameron seem to be cosying up!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): It seems like things are brewing up between 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid!

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:58 IST

R. Kelly charged with prostitution and soliciting a minor in Minnesota

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter R. Kelly has been accused by a Minnesota prosecutor against prostitution and solicitation charges for a 2001 allegation that he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:07 IST

Travis Scott kicks off Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Rapper Travis Scott seems to be utterly lovestruck as he floored his beau Kylie Jenner's room rose petals ahead of her 22nd birthday!

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:14 IST

Lena Waithe to produce 'The 40-Year-Old Version'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actor Lena Waithe is set to make her stint as a producer for Radha Blank's upcoming comedy feature 'The 40-Year-Old Version'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:09 IST

Ben Affleck starrer 'The Way Back' will now release in March, 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The release of Ben Affleck starrer 'The Way Back' has been delayed and now the film is set to release next year on March 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:33 IST

Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her tooth gap; fans devastated

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The '50 shades of Dark' actor Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her signature tooth gap and Twitter seems to be devastated.

Read More
iocl