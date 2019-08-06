Did Taylor Swift hint about collaboration with Katy Perry and Selena Gomez?

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Prior to the release of 'Lover', her seventh studio album Taylor Swift posted cryptic messages on social media which left fans convinced that the track might include her longtime bestie Selena Gomez and former foe Katy Perry.

Swift shared a set of colourful friendship bracelets on social media on Monday, triggering speculation of a collaboration.

The speculations reached an all-time high when an alleged attendee of Swift's recent secret session (a private album listening party where fans were picked by the star herself) claimed that the trio of pop star's lent their vocals to a song about "female empowerment."

Some fans were quick to shove down such a rumour, while others had a completely different theory, which could be supported by Taylor's arm candy.

One of the bracelets reads "CAT," which somewhat hints about Taylor's upcoming role in the musical. But as one fan theorized, it could be a reference to Katy's fanbase, who call themselves "KatyCats."

Selena comes into play with Taylor's second bracelet which read "FEARLESS", which the fan pointed out is a word featured predominantly on Selena's Instagram bio.

It's highly unlikely that the 29-year-old singer will confirm or deny the rumours prior to Lover's release on Aug. 23. (ANI)

