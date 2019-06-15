Diddy on ex Cassie's pregnancy: 'I wish you all nothing but love'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15(ANI): Hollywood rapper, Sean Combs, aka Diddy congratulated his ex-girlfriend Cassie after the latter confirmed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine.

He posted a lovely message on her Instagram account.

"Congratulations Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cassie cuddling with Fine.

Didi and Cassie split eight months ago after dating for 11 years.

Didi is a parent to three sons -- Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, 25, and three daughters, Chance, 13, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12 -- from previous relationships.

Cassie announced her pregnancy on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and Fine sitting in a car.

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever," she wrote.

"I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever," Nice wrote in a letter to the couple's unborn daughter on his Instagram account. (ANI)

