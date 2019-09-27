Rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy
Diddy shares cryptic messages after his ex-girlfriend Cassie wed Alex Fine

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Looks like rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy is trying to forget his ex-girlfriend Cassie who recently tied the knot with Alex Fine.
The rapper posted a cryptic message as soon as the news of his ex marriage broke who he dated on and off for a decade.
"Keep Going. I've got you. - The Universe," read the rapper's Instagram post on Thursday.
The 33-year-old songstress and Fine, are also expecting their first child together. Fine proposed Cassie in August, reported Page Six.
When Cassie announced the news, Diddy sent his regards.
"Congratulations @Cassie and Alex," he captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram. "I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless."
Cassie and Diddy called it quits last October. (ANI)

