Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and DJ Diplo
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and DJ Diplo

Diplo didn't think Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's wedding was serious

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 4 (ANI): When singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner tied the knot they took everyone by surprise. So much so that, their friend DJ Diplo thought that the wedding wasn't real.
The 40-year-old DJ said that he had no idea that the wedding nuptials were legit, reported E! News.
Diplo told Ryan Seacrest during a radio interview on Monday, "I didn't know it was a serious wedding. I really didn't know it was going on."
The star explained that he was hanging out with Jonas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards when it happened and there were "mad people with cameras."
"I didn't know I was like the only person recording this thing," he said.
"There was a story that came out that he was like mad about me. He called me today to apologize," Diplo said.
"Guess I'm ruining it now because I was going to continue to have beef with him. Pay attention to me and Jonas' beef because I'm coming for him," the DJ added.
Diplo's comments come days after Jonas and Turner unexpectedly tied the knot last month in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
One of the reasons that the world found out about the wedding was because of the famed DJ, who shared it live on his Instagram Story as an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony.
Since then, the newlyweds have made headlines with comments on the matter. Jonas said during a radio interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, "Yeah, he did ruin it. I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old...We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous."
While Turner told NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit she thought that it was funny, but also would have kept the wedding under wraps if it had not gotten out on Diplo's Instagram feed.
Jonas and Turner are all set to tie the knot in a second wedding this summer in France.
"Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party," a source told US Weekly of the upcoming party.
"The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there'll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There'll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage," the source added.
Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship Instagram official by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:34 IST

'Panga': Kangana gets tempting reward for playing well in...

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut gets rewarded for working hard on her character as a Kabaddi player for her next release 'Panga.' The actor received some mouth-watering dishes from "Team Panga" after she faired well in kabaddi practice sessions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 21:58 IST

Britney Spears fangirls over Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 4 (ANI): After she checked out of a mental health facility last month, Britney Spears seems to be recovering fast with and her latest Instagram video is a proof! The 37-year-old singer, who has been quite active on Instagram lately, shared a video of her dancing to the t

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:42 IST

Soulful track 'Mere Sohneya' from 'Kabir Singh' out next

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI): After taking fans on a musical journey with songs 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' and 'Bekhayali', makers of Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to release yet another track.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:24 IST

'It was a life well lived' Kajol remembers father-in-law Veeru Devgan

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Remembering the "happier times", Kajol shared an emotional post on her Instagram remembering father-in-law Veeru Devgan who passed away nearly a week ago.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:24 IST

B-town gives thumbs up to Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' trailer

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Bollywood celebs are going gaga over the recently released trailer of Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' in which he essays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:14 IST

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets release date

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has finally got a release date.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:22 IST

Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' to release in China in July

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): After the release of 'Mom' and 'Andhadhun' in China, Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth starrer '2.0' is set to hit Chinese theatres on July 12.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:07 IST

Bhumi Pednekar is one lucky girl to be teaming up with these 3 hotties

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has her hands full at the moment with back to back releases opposite three of the most loved B-town actors. Profusely praised for her unmatched energy and unique roles, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor will be seen sharing screen space with - Ayushmann Khu

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:39 IST

George R.R. Martin joins art company 'Meow Wolf'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 4 (ANI): The man behind 'Game of Thrones', George R.R. Martin is partnering with Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He will join as the 'Chief World Builder.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:07 IST

Dhanush's international release 'The Extraordinary Journey of...

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI): After Tamil and Hindi cinema, Dhanush is set to make his Hollywood debut with Ken Scott's 'The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir.' The Indian trailer of the film released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:30 IST

JLO's finance Rodriguez opens up after bathroom picture goes viral

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 4 : Former Basketball player and Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez seems to have moved on, a month after a photograph of him sitting on a toilet went viral on the Internet.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:25 IST

Shraddha Kapoor shares happy picture with Varun Dhawan from sets...

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): While fans are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on screen in 'Street Dancer 3D', the duo has been making sure to keep the audience on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Read More
iocl