Diplo says he's staying away from his kids due to coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 17 (ANI): DJ and record producer Diplo is practicing social distancing for the sake of his children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the 41-year old got candid on Instagram about his separation from his sons Lazer and Lockett, sharing a video of the two behind a window as they held their hands up to their dad's from the other side of the glass.

Diplo mentioned that he decided to make this move because over the last four weeks he has been in contact with hundreds of people and he further plans to self-quarantine from his kids until he's certain he doesn't have the virus.

"This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.. I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them.. But for now im just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me," Diplo wrote.



Further in the post, Diplo encouraged his fans and said: "Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn't A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindess is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled... Stay strong for the ones who can't right now." (ANI)

