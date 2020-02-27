Disha Patani sizzles in 'Do You Love Me' song from 'Baaghi 3'

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani is channeling her glamorous avatar in the just-released 'Do You Love Me' song from 'Baaghi 3.'

The 27-year-old actor shared the news of the music release on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: "Get ready to bring the house down with the sassiest song of the year. #DoYouLoveMe out now. Original Music & License Courtesy - #ReneBendali"



Crooned by Nikhita, the two-minutes and sixteen-second music video, has the 'Malang' actor donning sparkling outfits.

The actor is seen shaking a leg on the dance floor, showcasing her sensuous dance movies.

This marks her second project with the 'Baaghi' franchise. Disha shared the screen with Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2.' However, this time she has joined the movie only for the song.

Previously, Tiger Shroff shared two songs 'Bhankas' and 'Dus Bahane 2.0' from the upcoming action flick.

'Baaghi 3' is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'.

It also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is set to hit the theatres on March 6. (ANI)

