Divyanka Tripathi, Meet Bros' song 'Babul Da Vehda' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Actor Divyamka Tripathi has come up with her first-ever music video titled 'Babul Da Vehda'.

The new song is composed by Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. The video features Divyanka sharing a close relation with her father which is deeply expressed during her bidaai.





On featuring in the wedding track, Divyanka said, "When I first heard the song and video concept, there wasn't a reason for me to deny this. I fell in love with the melody and could connect with the song instantly. I am very happy to be a part of such a beautiful song By Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur. This is my first ever music video and I hope everyone loves the song as much as I do."

Asees Kaur, too, talked about the song.

"It was a great experience to record this song, as the lyrics, the music and the concept of the piece made me feel so emotional. I have loved the song and I hope it gets lots of love. It's a special day and feeling for every girl and I hope we can cherish it with this song," she shared.

'Babul Da Vehda' is penned by Kumaar. (ANI)

