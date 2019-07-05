Late Swedish DJ Avicii
DJ Avicii's father Klas Bergling believes his son can never commit suicide

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Klas Bergling, the father of Tim Bergling aka Avicii, opened up about his son's death and believes that there could be any reason behind his son's death but he cannot commit suicide.
According to People, the father of the famous DJ thinks the reason behind his son's death could be a demanding schedule that "brought him out of his control."
Bergling said that he and his son -- who was found dead in Muscat, Oman, last April at the age of 28 -- would often have long conversations about his mental health and that he had seemed "happy" before his death.
"When he was in a bad situation he always used to call me," Bergling said.
"We talked a lot (about) his thoughts about life, his thoughts about meditation, love ... we had long talks, often one hour or so, over the ocean," he added.
"If you are very happy or extremely happy, it's not so far to be unhappy ... small things can make you sad or move your balance and I think this is what happened."
Bergling said that the demanding music career was a big strain for the singer and which could have contributed to his death.
"As a DJ or an artist you have to do a lot of things you don't want to do, in the end, that takes a part of you," he said. "[It] takes a lot out of these people -- the travelling, waiting at airports, late nights."
"He started feeling that he didn't feel good when he went up there," he said while stressing about his son's "extreme" schedule.
After the death of the ace musician, his family has set up the Tim Bergling Foundation in his memory, which is named after the popular DJ's name. The aim of the foundation is to support those with mental illness and may later expand to include initiatives for climate change, endangered species protection and nature conservation.
All the proceeds from Avicii's last album, 'TIM', which released last month, will go towards the foundation.
The family of the DJ artist released a statement after his death that described him as "a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," and saying that he was "an over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress."
"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most -- music. He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," the statement from the family read.
"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family," the statement added. (ANI)

