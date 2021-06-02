DMX's daughter Sonovah performs father's songs at his Texas tribute show

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Sonovah Hillman Jr can take over the stage just like his legendary father DMX, and the latest viral video on social media is proof of that.

TMZ caught hands on the video where DMX's 8-year-old daughter Sonovah took the stage at a show in his honour while putting her own twist on her late father's famous songs.





The video is from a Saturday show held at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas where Sonovah is seen remixing a few classic DMX songs like 'Slippin' and 'Ruff Ryder's Anthem'.

TMZ broke the story that the late rapper was set to play at the venue in late May, but after his death, the bar decided to organize a tribute concert to honour him.

The tribute show turned out to be a family affair with DMX's fiancee- Desiree, and their son- Exodus, in attendance thanking fans for all their prayers. Sonovah's mother was also present at the event. (ANI)

