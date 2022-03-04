DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom opens about her her struggle after rapper's death

Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): The death of American rapper DMX has been mourned by many since his death last year, but no one has grieved the loss more than his family.

As per TMZ, DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom opened up on 'It's Tricky with Raquel Harper' about how she has been after her beau's passing, and how things are going with their son, Exodus.

"My life changed so fast," Desiree told Raq adding, "Holidays get lonely because Earl was my family, but I do have Exodus and I try to make the best of it, because I know that's what he would've wanted me to do."



She shared emotional discussion is tough for her but she thanks everyone that's checked on her and their son.

She thinks DMX's fans played a big part in keeping her going in the months following his death.

TMZ broke the story the legendary rapper was rushed to the hospital following an overdose. After a week of being on life support last April, he passed away. (ANI)

