Doja Cat pulls out of tour after testing positive for COVID-19

Washington [US], December 13 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Doja Cat has revealed she's tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, she's pulling out of the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a note posted on social media on Sunday, she shared, "As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour."



She continued, "While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there."

On Friday, she had announced that members on her production had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, she cancelled her scheduled performances at just the New York City and Boston stops on the tour.

The pop star, nominated for eight 2022 Grammy Awards including album of the year (Planet Her) and song and record of the year for the SZA-assisted 'Kiss Me More', recently appeared at Jingle Ball concerts around the US, including dates in Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

