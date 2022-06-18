Doja Cat undergoes final tonsil surgery, shares pictures from hospital

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): American rapper Doja Cat confirmed on Thursday that her final procedure of tonsil surgery has been completed and shared some pictures of herself on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Woman' singer updated her medical status of undergoing Tonsilitis surgery once again and is on her way to recovery, reported Page Six. Doja Cat underwent a throat operation to remove an abscess which was causing her severe pain.



Doja Cat further posted a video of herself on Twitter from the hospital where she attempted to rap Nicki Minaj's verse of the 'Bottoms Up' song, sung by Trey Songz. However, her voice appeared to be weak and rough.



The rapper had an IV set attached to the back of her palm while she clicked the selfie.



Earlier, before the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Doja Cat revealed her throat infection. She admitted that drinking and vaping 'all day long' without taking her antibiotics had resulted in the growth of her tonsil, reported Page Six.

Sharing her first tonsil surgery in May, the 'Get Into You' rapper asserted that she would quit vaping post her recovery.

"Nah I'm too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. I cried for hours. it's not worth it," Doja had tweeted back then.



The rapper even had to cancel her opening slot on The Weekend's summer stadium tour along with other upcoming festival dates, reported Page Six.

Earlier, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Doja Cat bagged the 'Top Artist' award accompanied by the best R&B album for 'Planet'. (ANI)