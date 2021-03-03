Dolly Parton gets shot of COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): Legendary country singer Dolly Parton has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 75-year-old singer took to Twitter and posted a photo and video of herself at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center getting the injection from a medical professional.





The 'Jolene' singer captioned the video, "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. I'm finally going to get my vaccine, I'm so excited!" Parton exclaimed. I've been waiting a while, I'm old enough to get it and I'm smart enough to get it."



Parton then sings a 'vaccine' version of her famed hit, 'Jolene'. She is later seen putting on a blue mask as the doctor enters the video to administer the shot. Parton then bravely takes the shot without a flinch.

According to Fox News, back in April 2020, Parton announced that she was donating USD 1 million to researchers at the university to help develop a vaccine.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the donation made by Parton and the work done by researchers at Vanderbilt during trial phases directly led to Moderna announcing it had produced a coronavirus vaccine that is nearly 95 per cent effective. (ANI)

