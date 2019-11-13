Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton reveals she has multiple tattoos to hide scars

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): American singer Dolly Parton who loves to flaunt her hour-glass figure, opened up about how she doesn't like to show much skin.
The 73-year-old country musician revealed in an interview with 'Good Morning America's' Robin Roberts on Monday that she doesn't reveal too much skin because of multiple small tattoos, reported Fox News.
"I got them to cover scars or things," Parton explained. "If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can kind of get rid of that purple look. So I thought, 'Well, I'm going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever'."
But back in 2014 on 'Today' she clarified that it doesn't mean she has tattoo sleeves.
"People said the other day that the reason you wear sleeves is that you have snake tattoos all over you, and I said, "No, I don't,"' she said at the time.
"I'm not really one to have tattoos, but I do have a few and they're not where you can see them."
Meanwhile, Roseanne Barr revealed Parton's secret back in 2011 when she was on Craig Ferguson's late-night show. "Do you know who's totally tattooed? I shouldn't even tell this. Dolly Parton is totally tattooed," she said.
"She showed me. She's got all these awesome tattoos all over her body -- no black or blue lines, all like, pastel gorgeous bows all over everything," Barr added.
Parton also reflected on all her success over the past six decades in a male-dominated industry.
"It's just a country Cinderella story, really," said Parton, who has previously been open about her childhood and growing up "in a very poor family". (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:47 IST

'Climate warrior' Bhumi now part of Versova beach clean-up

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar seems to be going all lengths to take her pan India campaign, Climate Warrior, to new heights!

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

Check out teaser of Emraan Hashmi starrer 'The Body'

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): More than a year after Emraan Hashmi and team wrapped up shooting for thriller 'The Body', the teaser of the film is finally out!

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:54 IST

You're going to catch me in the streets of Mumbai, says Katy Perry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Landing in India after a long gap of seven years, a "rejuvenated" Katy Perry shared her plans of going around the streets of Mumbai to try her hands on some local cuisine and also spilled the beans on chances of collaborating with Indian artists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:58 IST

Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar for 'Bachchan Pandey'

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): Christmas 2020 is going to be merrier as Kriti Sanon has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar once again for 'Bachchan Pandey'!

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:23 IST

Katy Perry in India, says 'a brand new me is ready to 'par-tay''

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): Katy Perry who landed in Mumbai ahead of her music festival, is feeling 'rejuvenated' as she is visiting India after 7 years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:35 IST

Dua Lipa shares excitement of performing with Katy Perry in India

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa who is set to perform alongside Katy Perry this month in Mumbai for a music festival shared her excitement of visiting the country for the second time.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:32 IST

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzeneggar thinking of extending family soon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Romantic couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt who exchanged vows in June this year, are thinking of extending their family soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:16 IST

ISFF: Festival honours film based on carbon monoxide deaths

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): The fifth edition of the International science film festival (ISFF) which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, honoured a science film based on carbon monoxide deaths.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:03 IST

Here's what Selena Gomez say about her battle with Lupus

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez who has weathered several storms in her life, opened up about the hardest times and how she dealt with them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:09 IST

Hailey Bieber condoles aunt Hilaria Baldwin after her second miscarriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Hailey Bieber is showing support for her aunt Hilaria Baldwin who suffered from a second miscarriage in seven months.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:39 IST

Akshay Kumar extends wishes on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi (India), Nov 12 (ANI): On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Akshay Kumar extended best wishes in a video, which is just showing his devotion towards the auspicious occasion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:46 IST

Hilary Duff shares experience on completing shoot of episode one...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Hillary Duff has officially finished shooting for the first episode of American sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire'.

Read More
iocl