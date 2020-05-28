Dolly Parton sings new quarantine-inspired song 'When Life is Good Again'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 28 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton may be stuck at home, but she's still making music.

According to Fox News, the 74-yeard-old country icon has churned out a new song, 'When Life is Good Again,' inspired by the lessons learned during the coronavirus quarantine.

The song, released exclusively throughout Entertainment Weekly, touches themes of compassion, thoughtfulness and living in the moment -- all habits Parton pledges to hold up after the pandemic ends.

She sings, "When life is good again / I'll be a better friend / A bigger person when / Life is good again / More thoughtful than I've been / I'll be so different than / More in the moment when / Life is good again."

"I'll open up my heart / And let the whole world in / I'll try to make amends / When life is good again."

The quarantine anthem also mention's Parton's strong faith, praising God and promising to pray and "repent for" her sins.

The song ends with a promise from the artist that "it's gonna be good again" before she sings about all the things she plans to do, which includes walking in the park, drinking with old friends, flying a kite and more.

"God's the reason for all things / You want rainbows, you get rain / We'll all be forever changed / I'll sail my boat and fly my kite / Walk in the park, go out at night / And hold my loved ones extra tight / When everything is on the mend / I'll even drink with my old friends / Sing and play my mandolin / We'll make it through this long dark night / Darkness fades when faced with light / And everything's gonna be alright / When life is good again," she concludes.

During the global coronavirus crisis, Parton has been very active and has started a web series in which she read bedtime stories to children.

In April, Parton also pledged a million-dollar donation to Vanderbilt University's research toward COVID-19. (ANI)

