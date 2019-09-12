Don't know anything yet: Jennifer Lopez on performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): After reports of Jennifer Lopez headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show surfaced, the singer opened up about the possibility of her actually being a part of the show.

"I don't know. I know everybody's asking me. They're starting to think I'm telling people things. I don't know anything yet!" People quoted her as saying on Live with Kelly and Ryan, on Wednesday.

The singer when persuaded to reveal the truth, called it "a great thing to say 'yes' to in theory" to perform at the event.

"It's something that we've talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice. It would be nice. I can't say I wouldn't love it," the 'Dinero' singer added.

Super Bowl is set to take place on February 2 next year at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The show will be produced by rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation, in partnership with the NFL.

Talking about the artists who are likely to perform at Super Bowl event, Jay Z previously said no decisions had been made yet.

However, there are rumours that Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull to might be considered alongside Lopez.

On the work front, Lopez is awaiting the release of her next 'Hustlers' alongside Cardi B, Lizzo and Constance Wu which is slated to release on September 13.

The film already received a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival recently. (ANI)

