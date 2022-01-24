'Doobey' song from Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Gehraiyaan' is all about passionate love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Gehraiyaan', the makers of the film, on Monday, gave fans a sneak peek of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's sizzling chemistry with the song 'Doobey'.

The alluring song is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera. Kausar Munir has penned the lyrics while Lothika Jha has lent her vocals.

The video replicates the early stage of love. We can see Deepika and Siddhant amping up the hotness quotient with their intimate scenes.





Speaking about the song, music supervisor Ankur Tewari shared, "From the onset I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika's vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song."

Deepika, too, spoke about the song.

"I am anxious and excited for the release of Gehraiyaan; a film that explores complex human relationships. The response we have received so far has been beyond overwhelming and I'm certain that the release of our first song Doobey is only going to add to the excitement and anticipation," she said.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' also features Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

The film will be out on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

