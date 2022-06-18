Drake debuts new hair look on social media

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Grammy-winning rapper Drake debuted a new hair look on Instagram recently.

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a picture of a new braided hairstyle.

In the first image, the 'Hold On, We're Going Home' rapper, could be seen snapping a quick mirror selfie with his head angled downward to show off his new braided hairstyle, which is split into six different sections.





Drake also provided a close-up image of his fresh braids in his second selfie.



The rapper can also be seen wearing a black sweater and diamond-encrusted chain with a pendant that reads 'Certified Lover Boy', which is the title of his latest record.

This isn't the first time that Drake has experimented something new with his hair.

Back in January 2021, the rapper created a buzz when he cut the shape of a heart into his hair to coincide with the later release of 'Certified Lover Boy' in September. (ANI)

