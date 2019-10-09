Drake hurt after father Dennis Graham's statement about their relationship

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Rapper Drake responded to his father Dennis Graham's statement made last Friday about their estranged relationship.

The Canadian singer did not sound very happy after he shared his reaction on Instagram.

"Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that's willing to listen to him. It's sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that's the people we are stuck with...every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept," he wrote on the photo-sharing application.

The reaction of the 32-year-old rapper came after his father Graham, who recently appeared on Nick Cannon's 'Close Conversations' show on Power 106 and shared his thoughts on how his son portrays him through his music, reported by E! News website.

When the show host asked the rapper's father about him and their complicated relationship, Graham said he felt Drake has sensationalized that aspect of his life.

"I have always been with Drake. I talked to him if not every day, every other day and we really got into a deep conversation about that," Graham told Cannon during the interview, as per XXL magazine, cited by E! News website.

"I said, 'Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.' And he goes 'Dad, it sells records.'" (ANI)

