Drake unveils why he decided to share photos of son Adonis

Washington D.C. [USA], May 4 (ANI): When rapper Drake posted photos of his 2-year-old son Adonis on Instagram for the first time in March, the rapper said the decision to do so wasn't "planned" in advance.

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old said Friday (local time) on Lil Wayne's 'Young Money Radio' on Apple Music, "It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world."

The 'Nonstop' rapper continued, "I just felt like, it wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned, I just woke up one morning and was like, 'You know what, this is just something that I want to do.'"

Drake added he wants to "go places" and "share memories" with Adonis.

The Canadian performer explained, "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. I just wanted to free myself of that."

In 2018, it was reported that Drake had fathered a son with Sophie Brussaux. The 'God's plan' rapper confirmed his son's existence on the album 'Scorpion,' also released that year. His admission came after American rapper Pusha T's diss track, 'The Story of Adidon,' which referenced Drake's possible paternity.

On HBO's 'The Shop' with LeBron James, Drake also spoke about his 'beautiful' son in October 2018.

The former 'Degrassi' star said at the time. "I have a son, he's a beautiful boy. He's already in the pool shooting the basketball." (ANI)

