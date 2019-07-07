Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid get cozy at British Summer Time Music Festival

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid were spotted getting cozy with each other at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London, England, reported E! Online.
The 'New Rule' singer seemed happy as she cuddled up with Hadid while enjoying the live music.
Keeping it casual for the day, Lipa chose over-sized cardigan teamed with Khaki pants and jewellery. While Hadid donned a forest green bomber jacket and pants.
This is not the first time that they were seen together, last month the two were spotted hanging out at Hadid's birthday party in Malibu. However, neither Lipa nor Hadid have confirmed the relationship.
Lipa broke-up with her long-time boyfriend Isaac Carew nearly a month ago. While Hadid dated actress Nicola Peltz and called it quits in the summer of 2018. (ANI)

