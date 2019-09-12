Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid make debut as couple at NYFW

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa looked stylish and colour coordinated while making her red carpet couple debut with Anwar Hadid.

Making their first official appearances as a couple at the New York Fashion Week, the singer and the model wore color-coordinated ensembles designed by Marc Jacobs, reported E! Online.

The pair was spotted seated in the front row and supported Anwar's big sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. The Marc Jacobs show was held at a gymnasium, where seats were scattered across the auditorium, giving the show a very whimsical feel.

Gigi played a part in contributing to the atmosphere through her outfit. As she walked in a powder blue look, viewers' attention shifted downwards as they realized she was walking barefoot.

Gigi who adore the couple shared a picture of his brother and his new girlfriend on her Instagram story and wrote, "kk love these 2 so much," she wrote.

Ever since Dua and Anwar sparked relationship rumors in July, they have become Internet sensations.

Their date nights out on the town and kiss on her 24th birthday showed that they were going from stride to stride. (ANI)

