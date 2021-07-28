Dua Lipa condemns homophobic remarks made by DaBaby

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has condemned the homophobic remarks made by DaBaby at Rolling Loud music festival recently.

Lipa, who worked with DaBaby on the popular remix of her song 'Levitating', took to her Instagram Story and criticised the latter saying she is horrified.

"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS," she wrote.





According to Variety, artist DaBaby on Sunday night made derogatory remarks about HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ people during his performance. He asked the audience to put their cell phone flashlights in the air if they "didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks".

Fans are now demanding Lipa to remove DaBaby from 'Levitating' remix , which was released on October 1, 2020 and was a smash on the charts, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. (ANI)

