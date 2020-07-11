Dua Lipa drops new animated song 'Hallucinate'

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Making the most of the lockdown days, singer Dua Lipa on Friday has dropped a new animated song 'Hallucinate' and it is pretty spaced-out.

The visuals for Lipa's latest trippy single is directed by Lisha Tan, and the animation is done by The Mill.

The video clip features Dua's cartoon figure taking up the centre stage, grooving to the song along with other comical characters.

Sharing a brief scene of the song on Instagram, the 24-year-old singer wrote: "Hallucinate is hereee!! created with love during lockdown thank you to the gang that helped me bring this idea to life[?] @lishatan @millchannel @cazclayton @charmladonna ... hope you like it and have a goooood trip."



'Hallucinate' is the latest track from Lipa's hit sophomore album 'Future Nostalgia', following 'Don't Start Now', 'Physical' and 'Break My Heart'. (ANI)

