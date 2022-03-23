Dua Lipa, Metallica, others to headline Lollapalooza 2022

Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Lollapalooza has tapped Dua Lipa, Metallica, Doja Cat and other big names in music to headline its 2022 festival.

The four-day festival in Chicago will also see performances from J Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz and others.



According to Billboard, more than 170 bands will take the stage at the festival that runs from July 28 to 31 at Grant Park. With four full days of music, fans can take in sets from King Princess, Remi Wolf, Fletcher, Zach Bryan, PinkPatheress, Muna, Goth Babe, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Pi'erre Bourne, Glaive, Maude Latour and many more.

Chicago artists will also represent at Grant Park this year, including 100 Gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Jackie Hayes.

This year will also see the return of Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, dance workshops and more. The Bonus Tracks stage is also back. It is an area within Grant Park where community, dancing, mindfulness and inclusivity drive each day's programming. (ANI)

