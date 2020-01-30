Dua Lipa reveals release date of her upcoming album 'Future Nostalgia'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 30 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa disclosed the release date for her upcoming second studio album 'Future Nostalgia'.

The album will be released by Warner Records and its music will incorporate pop and disco.

The singer took to her social media to break the news that the album will be dropping on April 3.



"FUTURE NOSTALGIA - THE ALBUM - COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD - SHOT BY @HUGOCOMTE," Dua captioned the post shared on her Instagram account.

A similar post was shared on her Twitter handle.

According to Billboard, 'Future Nostalgia' will feature the previously-released title track, lead single 'Don't Start Now' and the upcoming 'Physical' that will drop on January 31, Friday. (ANI)













