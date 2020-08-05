Dua Lipa to drop full album of 'Future Nostalgia' remixes later this month

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa on Wednesday revealed that her 'Future Nostalgia' album is to get a full-fledged reboot! The forthcoming album will feature remixes of her sophomore record, joining a starry list of collaborators.

The 'New Rules' singer's latest Instagram post revealed that the 'Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album' will be out of August 21.



"LUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST - LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH - FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA - PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON +++ ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!! C YA SOON," read her captions.

'Levitating' remixed by producer Mark Ronson, is one of the singles for the album, that will feature the previously announced collaborations between Madonna and Missy Elliott.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa was named as the first female artist to have four songs over one billion streams on music streaming service Spotify. The songs include 'New Rules, 'One Kiss,' 'IDGAF,' and 'Don't Start Now.' (ANI)

