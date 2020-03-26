Dua Lipa's 'Break My Heart' music video out!

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): After an intriguing poster and a teaser track, singer Dua Lipa released her much-anticipated music-video song 'Break My Heart' on Thursday.

The 24-year-old singer revealed the news of the new music video launch on her Instagram and shared a snippet from it.

"BREAK MY HEART VIDEO IS YOURZ TO KEEP Thank you to everyone that made this possible and worked so so hard during the crazy -8 degrees weather while also holding my hand through the worst flu of my life," she wrote in the caption.



"We pulled through and made something we really hope you'll love!! Thank you @hscholfield we made anuuutha one," the 'New Rules' star added.

The newly released song has catchy beats that can make one hit the dance floor. (ANI)

