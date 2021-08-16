'Dune' will get two original scores from Hans Zimmer

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): Warner Bros. and Legendary's adaptation of Frank Herbert's science-fiction epic 'Dune' will be getting two scores from Hans Zimmer thanks to the film's behind-the-scenes companion book.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this soundtrack marks the first time the celebrated composer, who has worked on more than a hundred film scores, has written original music for a book.

Zimmer's second album for the Denis Villeneuve-directed film will accompany Insight Editions' 'The Art and Soul of Dune', a making-of book written by the movie's executive producer Tanya Lapointe.

Zimmer produced the second album of exclusive music, available to stream and download for free on the same day as the film's October 22 release, after viewing the upcoming companion material, which will be released in both a trade and limited edition version.

The album pairs with the companion books' extensive chapter-by-chapter look at the filmmaking process, including Dune's environmental and creature designs, costume concepts and digital effects.

The companion books will also feature exclusive interviews with cast and crew, including Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, among others, offering readers an unparalleled and candid dive into the ambitious cinematic effort.

The special limited edition of 'The Art and Soul of Dune' will include all of this in addition to a selection of other exclusive material.



Beyond design upgrades like a cloth cover with ornate, foil-stamped House of Atreides and Harkonnen symbols, the companion book will be accompanied by a cloth-bound reproduction of the Fremkit instruction booklet prop created for the movie with 80 pages of exclusive, previously unseen art from the film, as well as an exclusive companion volume titled 'Dune'.

This additional volume of material, which is designed, custom printed and hand-bound with a variety of fine Japanese papers will feature candid on-set photographs from the film's Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser alongside Josh Brolin's personal perspective and recollections of the production.

Those who will purchase one of the first 700 copies of the limited edition version will also get a signed and numbered signature card, individually inscribed by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, author and executive producer Tanya Lapointe, stars Timothee Chalamet and Josh Brolin, and director of photography Greig Fraser.

The books that inspired the acclaimed composer to complete a whole new, separate 'Dune' score are currently available for pre-order ahead of their October 22 release date.

The standard edition comes at the modest cost of USD 50 and is available for reserve at online retailers, with a more epic price tag of USD 600 for the limited edition which can only be purchased from Insight Editions' website.

With the addition of Zimmer's 'The Art and Soul of Dune' score, Dune's soundtrack total jumps to three. On September 3, WaterTower Music will also debut 'The Dune Sketchbook (Music from the Soundtrack)', a digital album comprised of extended and immersive "explorations" of the film score.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the digital album release of Dune's original motion picture soundtrack featuring Zimmer's first score will drop on September 17, followed by 'The Art and Soul of Dune' in October. Speaking to the original score, Zimmer revealed in a statement that the sound is based primarily on female voices. (ANI)

