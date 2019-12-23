Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn star in first music video together

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn showed off some dance moves in their first music video together.

The latest music video is a stunning celebration of love for his latest single 'Put It All On Me,' which is a collaboration with Ella Mai.

The couple can be seen dancing as they cuddled and shared a kiss, reported People magazine.

The singer also posted a short video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "This is the final video from my no.6 collaborations project, it's for Put It All On Me feat @ellamai, enjoy x."



The singer was 11-year-old when he first met Cherry at school. However, their bonding didn't really take a romantic turn until the summer of 2015, when they reconnected and went on for their first date at Taylor Swift's then-annual Fourth of July fete.

Sheeran announced in January 2018 that he had proposed to her over the 2017 holiday season and that she inspired his ballad "Perfect."

The music video, 'Put It All on Me' also gave light to the couples from all around the world, and how they expressed their love for one another through dance.

Sheeran's visual accompaniment costarring his wife came five months after he announced he was married. (ANI)

