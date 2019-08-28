Ed Sheeran bids adieu to music for 18-months

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): After entertaining audiences with around 250 performances around the world, singer Ed Sheeran announced that he is taking an 18-month break from music to spend time with family and friends.

At the end of his Divide tour earlier this week, the Grammy winner told the crowd in Ipswich, England that, "As you may or not know, I have been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it."

"I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months. We've played all around the world. Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America--it's been a wild one," he continued according to The Sun, reported E-News.

The singer, who recently put an end to the speculation and confirmed that he is officially married to Cherry Seaborn, further said that "I was told before I came here that by the end of this tour, I've played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever."

"It kind of feels like you are breaking up with a girlfriend that you have been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour," he said emotionally.

Before biding final goodbye, he expressed his appreciation to the people who were involved in making his tour successful.

"Thank you to everyone who has given me a chance. This is my last song. I wrote this when I was 15 years old. See you in a few years time. Thank you," he said. (ANI)

