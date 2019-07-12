Ed Sheeran drops new music video with Travis Scott

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Ed Sheeran in collaboration with Travis Scott on Friday dropped a new music video of 'Antisocial,' which is one of the tracks of 'Shape of You' singer's new album, 'No.6 Collaborations Project'.

"Check out my video for the next single, 'Antisocial' with Travis Scott, was so fun shooting this. Can you spot the movie references? ," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

In the video, the singer essays a sea captain and an office worker, among several other peculiar roles has references to films including 'Pulp Fictio' and 'Edward Scissorhands.'

The three minutes twenty-seven-second video has a spooky start with lyrics "Friday night and I'm riding solo' sung by Ed Sheeran. Where on one hand the song is harmonic to ears, on the other hand, its video oozes the senses of viewers as it has some quirky animation effects.

The entire video has very little, yet prominent glimpses of Scott. For instance he can be first spotted in the very beginning of the video, holding Ed Sheeran from his neck. Thereafter, he is seen in the very end, having a conversation with the singer in a restaurant.

Other than Travis Scott the album 'No.6 Collaborations Project' also stars Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, 50 Cent, Meek Mill and Skrillex.

"Thanks to all the amazing artists I've worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me," the 28-year-old singer wrote on Instagram handle last month.

The musician previously released other music videos for his smash hit with Bieber titled "I Don't Care," as well as "Beautiful People," his duet with Khalid. (ANI)