Ed Sheeran reveals new details about Taylor Swift's re-recorded album 'Red'

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): With five months to go until singer-songwriter Taylor Swift drops her updated version of 'Red', fans are searching for any clues about the re-recorded album. And luckily, singer Ed Sheeran just spilled the beans, revealing new details about the upcoming album.

Swift is set to drop the updated version of her beloved record in November. As fans eagerly await the album's release, Sheeran, who collaborated Swift on the 2012 'Red' track 'Everything Has Changed', just gave everyone another reason to celebrate.

As per E! News, during a June 27 interview on UK radio show 'The Official Big Top 40', Sheeran was asked when he will re-record his duet with Swift for Red (Taylor's Version), to which he responded, "I've already done it," he confirmed with a smile. "I've already recorded it."

Sheeran, who also joined Swift on 'The Red Tour', went on to tease, "Taylor's got a few surprises in store for you, I'll say that."

In fact, fans on social media are pointing out that Sheeran and Swift wrote two songs together for 'Red', one of which didn't make it to the album. So, it is possible the unreleased track will make it to this new version of the album, given that it's set to feature 30 songs.

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote in a June 18 Instagram post.

She added, "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators."



Over time, Swift noted, a part of her was healed from the heartbreak. "Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be... over," she continued. "Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn't stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red."

The 31-year-old singer, whose battle over the rights to her album masters inspired her re-recordings, also teased one of the tracks will be "ten minutes long," an apparent reference to the unreleased version of her hit song 'All Too Well'.

Back in April, Swift released 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', her first re-record album. In addition to re-recordings of the album's 19 tracks, 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' included her 2010 single 'Today Was a Fairytale' and six 'from the vault' songs, that were not included on the original album.

These included 'You All Over Me' with Maren Morris, 'Mr Perfectly Fine', 'We Were Happy', 'That's When' with Keith Urban, 'Don't You' and 'Bye Bye Baby'.

The Grammy-winning songstress confirmed her intent to re-record her music in August 2019 on 'Good Morning America', after her Big Machine Label Group catalogue was acquired in June 2019 by Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings.

In November 2020, after her masters were sold once again to Shamrock Holdings, Swift took to her Twitter handle at that time, to inform her fans that she had started the process of re-recording her old music.

'Red (Taylor's Version)' is set for release on November 19, this year. (ANI)

