Ed Sheeran, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Ed Sheeran, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Ed Sheeran shares throwback picture to announce homecoming

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:19 IST

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced the news of his homecoming by sharing a throwback photo from his early days of performing in his hometown, Ipswich.
The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the snap, where he can be seen standing on a truck holding a guitar, with a music show set up in the background.
"I'm doing my homecoming shows the end of August in Ipswich, the first proper headline shows I've ever done in my home town," he wrote alongside the photo.

The photo he shared is one of the many his father has collected to put out an exhibition on the initial days of the singer's career.
"My dad has unearthed a load of photos from my early days, I've lent a load of stuff too, for an exhibition that will run for 9 months at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion from August 20 - until spring 2020. Go and see it. Lots of love x," he added.
Last week, the singer dropped another song 'Cross Me' featuring Chance the Rapper and singer PnB Rock. Sheeran uploaded the official audio of the song on his YouTube channel.
The track is produced by FRED and composed by Sheeran, Chancelor Bennett, Fred Gibson, and Rakim Hasheem Allen.
Apart from releasing smashing hits, he will also be seen as himself in Danny Boyle's forthcoming film about a world with no Beatles titled 'Yesterday'. (ANI)

