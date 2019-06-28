Ed Sheeran's latest track 'Beautiful People' out now

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Ed Sheeran dropped the latest track 'Beautiful People' from his upcoming music album 'No. 6 Collaborations Projects'.

Sheeran collaborated with Khalid to bring out the soothing number that features a couple on a trip, enjoying car rides, pool parties and drinking on a yacht.

After a wild outing, they head back home in a private jet.

This is Sheeran's third release after 'I Don't Care' and 'Cross Me' from the forthcoming album.

The 'Perfect' singer also shared the songs which he will be dropping from the album on Instagram and thanked all the artists that he has is collaborating with including Cardi B, Eminem, Travis Scott to name a few.

Bruno Mars and country star Chris Stapleton share the closing track, 'Blow'. Meanwhile, Camila Cabello and Cardi B both join in on 'South of the Border.' Eminem and 50 Cent reunite on 'Remember the Name'.

Other artists include Grammy nominee H.E.R., Ella Mai, the British rapper Stormzy, EDM producer Skrillex, Young Thug, and Yebba.

The album is set to release on July 12, this year. (ANI)