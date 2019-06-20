Ed Sheeran's new album will feature Cardi B, Eminem, Travis Scott, and more

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is getting you a star-studded music album with his new collaborations project that includes the world's biggest musicians.

Pulling out all the stops for his upcoming album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project', the singer has added more big names to a lineup that already included Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Chance the Rapper.

With less than a month to go for the album, the singer has released the official tracklist and also revealed the name of the artists who will feature in the upcoming project.

It features heavy hitters including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Travis Scott, Eminem, Meek Mill, and Skrillex, among many others.

The 'Shape Of You' singer who had kept the collaborators' names under wraps by blacking them out in a previous post, finally took to Instagram account to reveal all the names.

"Thanks to all the amazing artists I've worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do," he captioned the post.



If you were wondering why the blacked out parts on the previous post of the list were so long in some cases, there's an explanation -- several tracks include more than one artist.

Bruno Mars and country star Chris Stapleton share the closing track, 'Blow'. Meanwhile, Camila Cabello and Cardi B both join in on 'South of the Border.' Eminem and 50 Cent reunite on 'Remember the Name'.

Other artists include Grammy nominee H.E.R., Ella Mai, the British rapper Stormzy, EDM producer Skrillex, Young Thug, and Yebba.

The album is set to release on July 12, this year. Sheeran's latest song 'I Don't Care' with Bieber was just the first track to release from the singer's elaborate collaborative album.

'I Don't Care' received an overwhelming response and has been topping the chartbusters in UK, Australia, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, US, reported Variety.

By going by the latest announcement, seems like, Sheeran will have quite a few more opportunities for topping the chartbusters when the new album drops.

Sheeran's last album 'Divide' came out in March 2017.

Apart from releasing smashing hits, he will also be seen as himself in Danny Boyle's forthcoming film about a world with no Beatles titled 'Yesterday.' (ANI)

