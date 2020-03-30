Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Ryan Seacrest join from-home coronavirus benefit concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 30 (ANI): Celebrities including Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Ben Falcone will appear in 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America'.

A representative from Fox News confirmed the same. The special concert will feature performances from some of music's biggest stars to benefit Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elton John will host the benefit with the artistes streaming their performances from their homes.

Lovato, Lizzo, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith are some of the celebrities set to appear at the concert.

They join the previously announced line up of Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

The one-hour special musical event is a tribute to the front-line responders, and all medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus that has brought the whole world to a stand-still.

The concert is also an initiative to raise money for charities like Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

The special will air tonight at 9 p.m. ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and will be commercial-free. (ANI)

