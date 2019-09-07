Ellie Goulding (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ellie Goulding (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ellie Goulding flaunts her washboard abs during honeymoon

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who recently exchanged vows with Caspar Jopling, flaunted her washboard abs and toned figure in her honeymoon pictures.
The 32-year-old singer stripped down to a navy bikini and black trainers as she admired the picturesque view on her romantic getaway.
Last Saturday, Ellie glowed with happiness as she shared a kiss with her husband after tying the knot at York Minster.
The "Love Me Like You Do" singer wore a gothic-style white gown at her star-studded wedding in York and arrived in a blue VW camper van, reported Fox News.
The singer's gown featured a high, ruffled neck, long sleeves and pearl floral detailing throughout.
She added a long white veil and carried a bouquet of white roses.
Caspar Jopling, an art dealer, looked relatively relaxed on his big day, smiling and sharing a joke with his friends before heading inside to await his bride.
Princess Beatrice, sister of the couple's reported matchmaker Princess Eugenie, opted for a dark green dress with ruffled sleeves as she waved to the crowds on the steps of the Minster. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:37 IST

Camila Cabello surprises fans with steamy duet at Shawn Mendes concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After impressing fans with their sizzling chemistry at MTV Video Music Awards, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took their romance across the border at a recent concert in Toronto.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:59 IST

Meghan Markle attends yoga class after arriving in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle was spotted taking a yoga class to beat her jet lag after arriving in New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:36 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra spent her day off from shooting

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Girl on the Train' in London, shared pictures from her day off.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:23 IST

Such a good baby: Kylie Jenner on daughter Stormi

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kylie Jenner got candid about her daughter Stormi Webster, her habits and which parent she resembles during a recent interview.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:17 IST

Netizens criticise Zaira Wasim for continuing with Bollywood

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame actor Zaira Wasim, who recently walked out of Bollywood, is facing criticism over the speculation of attending 'The Sky is Pink' world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival by the netizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:56 IST

B-town backs ISRO, says we're with you

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost communication with 'Vikram Lander', Bollywood celebrities extended their support to the scientists who worked hard on the mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:26 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Prince Charles, Camilla saddened by loss of life

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla were saddened by the loss of life in the Bahamas due to Hurrican Dorian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:10 IST

Meghan McCain, Pamela Anderson spar over Julian Assange

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prominent stars Meghan McCain and Pamela Anderson sparred over WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday's episode of 'The View'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:27 IST

Milo Ventimiglia to feature as Evel Knievel in a USA Network series

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): American actor Milo Ventimiglia is all set to portray the daredevil protagonist for USA Network's limited series called 'Evel'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:49 IST

Aparshakti Khurana celebrates 5 years of togetherness with Aakriti Ahuja

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti, who has proved his feat in Bollywood industry, is celebrating his 5th wedding anniversary with life partner Aakriti Ahuja.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:28 IST

Priyanka off to Toronto for 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is jetting off to the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 for 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:15 IST

'Chhichhore' opens to mild response, weekend may see surge

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore', which hit theatres on September 6, opened to a mild response from moviegoers minting Rs 7.32 crore on its first day.

Read More
iocl