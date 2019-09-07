Ellie Goulding flaunts her washboard abs during honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who recently exchanged vows with Caspar Jopling, flaunted her washboard abs and toned figure in her honeymoon pictures.

The 32-year-old singer stripped down to a navy bikini and black trainers as she admired the picturesque view on her romantic getaway.

Last Saturday, Ellie glowed with happiness as she shared a kiss with her husband after tying the knot at York Minster.

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer wore a gothic-style white gown at her star-studded wedding in York and arrived in a blue VW camper van, reported Fox News.

The singer's gown featured a high, ruffled neck, long sleeves and pearl floral detailing throughout.

She added a long white veil and carried a bouquet of white roses.

Caspar Jopling, an art dealer, looked relatively relaxed on his big day, smiling and sharing a joke with his friends before heading inside to await his bride.

Princess Beatrice, sister of the couple's reported matchmaker Princess Eugenie, opted for a dark green dress with ruffled sleeves as she waved to the crowds on the steps of the Minster.


