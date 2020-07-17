Ellie Goulding releases her new album 'Brightest Blue'

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], July 17 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, has released her much-anticipated studio album 'Brightest Blue'.

The 33-year-old musician took to Instagram on Friday and shared the news of the release of her fourth studio set.



She shared some of her photographs, expressing ehow "blissfully happy" she is for the album.

"Today, ironically, I feel completely unjudged, I just feel the light and love from everyone," Goulding wrote.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer further wrote, "My album, Brightest Blue, speaks for itself and I'm so blissfully happy for it to arrive. Please tell me what you think- today is only about the music, because that's all I have, beyond everything- it was always just about the music. Everything else is just noise :) "

According to Billboard, the album is split into two halves and features an a-team of guests including Juice WRLD, Lauv, blackbear, Diplo, Swae Lee, and writer-and-producer assists from Tobias Jesso Jr., Starsmith, ILYA, serpentwithfeet, Chairlift's Patrick Wimberly and Jim Eliot.

'Brightest Blue' carries the previously-released tracks 'Worry About Me', 'Power', 'Slow Grenade', and 2019 tunes 'Close To Me' and 'Hate Me'. (ANI)

