Elon Musk says Kanye West's Twitter account suspended after rapper posts Swastika image

Los Angeles [US], December 2 (ANI): American Rapper Ye , formerly known as Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter for violating the microblogging site's rules against incitement to violence.

The rapper's Twitter account had an "account suspended" notice posted on it on Friday.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm the suspension of the 22-time Grammy Awardee from the platform.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Musk tweeted in response to a user who asked for Kanye to be "fixed".

US-based entertainment outlet, 'The Hollywood Reporter' reported that the "Praise God" rapper took to the microblogging platform to post a number of controversial tweets, which included some texts between himself and Musk.

In the tweet, which has been deleted by Twitter, the "Runaway" singer posted an image which appeared to be a Swastika merged with the Star of David.



I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022



Elon Musk in his twitter post said: "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

Previously this October too the rapper's Twitter account was restricted due to his anti-Semitic comments. According to Deadline, the rapper was locked out of his Twitter handle in response to a tweet shared by him on October 8. The ban followed a similar exile from Instagram too.

The 45-year-old rapper's tweets only added fuel to the fire he created by saying he liked Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' "Infowars Show", as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The statements did not go down well with The Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee either, who deleted a tweet seemingly supporting the rapper in response to his anti-semitic comments, the publication said. (ANI)