Elton John appears in Teyana Taylor's 'Lose Each Other' music video

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): English singer-songwriter Elton John featured in the R&B star Teyana Taylor's self-directed music video, which dropped on Tuesday (local time).

According to Fox News, 73-year-old John plays the piano in the video and is joined by Taylor, a guitarist and a few dancers.

Taylor said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, "'Lose Each Other' is such a special record for me, and I wanted the visual to feel just as big."

She added, "I told my team, 'You know what would be dope? If I could have Elton John open the video on the piano!' Not that I thought it could really happen, but just putting it out there in the universe."



Taylor continued: "So as we were working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, an international phone number calls me ... and for a second I almost didn't answer, but my intuition spoke, I answered. All I hear is ... 'Hello darling, it's Elton. I'd love to do your video!' I freaked out!"

John said he became a 'huge fan' of Taylor's after the release of her debut album, "VII."

The music legend said, "She was a guest on my 'Rocket Hour' and I fell in love with her original spirit. Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today. So I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video 'Lose Each Other.'"

As reported by Fox News, the video features simple visuals, with Taylor or her dancers set against a black or white background, and relatively simple costumes. John wears a dark suit while playing a black grand piano against the white backdrop.

'Lose Each Other' is featured on Taylor's record 'The Album,' which also boasts appearances from Missy Elliott, Rick Ross and more. (ANI)

