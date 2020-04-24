Elton John cancels all remaining 2020 tours due to coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Singer Elton John on Thursday cancelled all of his remaining shows of the 2020 farewell tour due to the growing healthcare concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning musician took to Twitter to make an official announcement and said that the health of his fans is of the utmost importance to him.

"It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8. Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020," he tweeted.

He highlighted the fact that gatherings could pose great risk at the health of his fans and gathering of people in large numbers is also the cause of spread of the virus.

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19]," he tweeted.

The 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' singer also said that all the fans that have tickets to his shows should hold on to them as new dates of the show will be announced for 2021.

"Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances," he tweeted.

"Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support.," Elton's tweet further read.

Earlier in the week, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift also shifted all her 2020 shows to 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)


















