Elton John cancels Indianapolis concert due to illness

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Elton John who was set to perform in Indianapolis, has canceled his event due to illness.

"It is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight," he wrote in an announcement on social media Saturday afternoon.

"I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best show possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible. The date will be rearranged for March 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding."

John was set to perform on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Now the Indianapolis show has now been rescheduled for March 26, 2020, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, the venue confirmed the news: "Due to illness, Elton John's concert slated for tonight, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020. We do apologize for any inconvenience caused by this necessary change and wish Elton a speedy recovery." (ANI)

