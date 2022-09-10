Elton John honours Queen Elizabeth II during Toronto concert, says she worked bloody hard

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): Singer Elton John paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto on Thursday.

According to Fox News, at the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

John said,"She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring."

"I'm 75, and she's been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore, but I'm glad she's at peace," he said. "I'm glad she's at rest, and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard."

John performed 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' after his address.

The performance, which was a stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which was touted as his final tour, took place on the second of two nights at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

In 1998, a year after the passing of John's friend Princess Diana, the queen knighted him. The singer and charitable supporter was also named a Companion of Honor by Prince Charles last year.

After the royal family made her passing public, the "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" singer also posted a memorial to Queen Elizabeth on his social media accounts.

"Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing.

"She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly," he concluded.

Prince Philip, the monarch's husband of more than seven decades died before Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-serving consort, The Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99. Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward were the four children born to Elizabeth and Philip over their more than 70 years of marriage.

Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch at the time of her death. She had ruled for a longer period of time than any previous monarch in British history, and throughout that time she had earned a lot of admiration and respect. On February 6, 2022, she attained the milestone of 70 years in power. To commemorate the event, the Platinum Jubilee was held in June. (ANI)