Elton John opens up about strained relationship with mother

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Singer Elton John opened up about the controversial relationship with his mother Sheila Farebrother before her death.

According to People magazine, in a preview for his interview with CBS Sunday Morning set to air on October 13, the legendary musician said that his mother never met his two sons, Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6, whom he shares with husband David Furnish, before her death in 2017.

"She never liked David. She never liked anybody. She never asked to see the children," the 72-year-old singer said. "But I'm glad they didn't meet her because she would have criticized them, as she criticized me."

"She couldn't help herself," he added. "She's a sociopath."

John continued that he and Farebrother reconciled before she died, though not much had changed in their relationship.

"The only thing that changed was I didn't lose my temper. I knew what was coming, and I let her get on with it. And I just said, 'I love you, Mum,' and she said, 'I love you, too. I don't like you, but I love you. But I don't like you,'" he said.

When asked about regrets, John said he was trying cocaine in 1974. Despite vomiting the first time, John went back for more -- and soon, he was hooked.

"It nearly destroyed my soul," he said. "My soul was black, like a charred piece of steak, until I said, 'I need help.' And suddenly a little pilot light in my soul came along going, 'Yes, I'm still here. I'm still here.'"

After facing such problems in his life, the singer has written a memoir called 'Me' for his sons.

"I wanted my boys to know what I was like and what happened so that when I'm not here, they can read the book and read the truth," John said. "I just want them to understand what I was like when I went through the journey I had before I had them. How they made my life complete. How they've, you know, finished the circle. And that, you know, they were the last chapter in an incredible life." (ANI)

