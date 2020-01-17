Eminem drops suprise album 'Music To be Murdered By'

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): 'Rap God' Eminem on Friday gave his fans a stunning surprise as he decided to drop an album titled 'Music To Be Murdered By'.

The rapper decided to break the news on Twitter and wrote: "It's your funeral...#MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now".



'Music to be Murdered By' is Eminem's 11th studio album. The latest feature of the rapper has 20 songs.

Some of the songs in the album are 'In Too Deep', 'Godzilla', 'Darkness' and 'Leaving Heaven'.

The rapper also revealed in a tweet that the album is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock.

"Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred! #MusicToBeMurderedBy," Eminem tweeted.



In the album, Eminem has collaborated with Ed Sheeran (Those Kinda Nights and Skylar Grey (Leaving Heaven).

It is not the first time that Eminem has dropped a surprise album, as he did so in 2018 as well. The album titled 'Kamikaze' was released by the rapper roughly 17 months back.

'Kamikaze' had opened on the number one slot on the Billboard 200 list.

The rapper has won 15 Grammys so far. He won the latest Grammy in 2015 as he took the prize for Best Rap Album (The Marshall Mathers LP 2) and Best Rap/Song Collaboration (The Monster, featuring Rihanna). (ANI)

